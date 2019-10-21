Youths block Suleja-Minna-Bida highway over deplorable condition

Youths under the auspices of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on Monday blocked the Suleja-Minna highway to protest the deplorable state of roads in Niger state.

The angry youths also blocked the Bida-Minna road as motorists were forced to look for alternative routes into and out of the state.

The youths, who carried placards with various inscriptions, vowed to continue their protest until their demands are met.

According to one of the coordinators of the protest, Mohammad Etsu, “we will not stop this protest for good roads until the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola address them.”

The Police and other security operatives fired teargas to disperse the youths but they remained adamant.

Heavy traffic has piled up along the College of Education and the IBB Specialist Hospital while articulated vehicles drivers parked indiscriminately.

A commuter, Alhaji Bashir Mohammad, said that he parked his car at the specialist hospital and took a motorcycle to office close to Government House. (NAN)