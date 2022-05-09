Youths as leaders of tomorrow, a scam in Nigeria, says Ebonyi Assembly aspirant

A House of Assembly aspirant in Ebonyi, Mr Ogbonnaya Agwu, says the maxim which describes the youths as leaders of tomorrow does not hold sway in the country.



Agwu, an aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), said this on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakiliki.

He described the maxim, which he claimed he began to hear as an infant, as a scam against the nation’s youths.

According to him, the older generation has continued to use the expression to deceive the youths.



“We have always heard the saying since we were infants but it has not manifested in our political life as a nation.

“Since our infancy, it has been our fathers, grandfathers and great grandfathers that have been in leadership positions rather than youths.

“We have seen that such an expression is a scam against the youths but used because tomorrow is futuristic, not definite.

“2023 is the time to correct all the deceit,” Agwu, who is seeking to represent Ohozara West State Constituency, said.

He, therefore, appealed to “my fellow youths to join me in the fight for justice”.



He expressed worry that leadership positions in the country were being occupied mostly by people who had no vision.

He wondered when the phenomenon would end.



Agwu promised to address the issues of youth unemployment and human capital development in his constituency, if elected.

“My representation will basically design a programme that will help develop the economy and create jobs for my fellow youths,” he said. (NAN)

