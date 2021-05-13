Youth urge S/East governors to strengthen community policing, vigilance groups

South East youths called on the region to activate the community policing system as a of improving security of lives and property the zone.

The youths under the aegis of expanded Igbo Youth stakeholders comprised Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth, National Youth Council of Nigeria (South-East), Nigerian Youth Congress (South-East), National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and youth leaders of the region.

Mr Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, Chairman of Ndigbo Anambra and leader of the group made the call a Communiqué issued at the end of its Awka on .

called on South East to ensure that peace returned in the region urgently.
The youth also recommended quarterly interface between the and the youth stakeholders for regular review of the security and concerns of the zone.

They aligned themselves with the resolution of Southern Governors   held in Asaba recently and called on them to provide legislative backing to enforce the decisions.

They appealed to the Federal government to deescalate tension in the region by pulling out all military operations in the zone.

According to them, we condemn in totality the wanton destruction of lives and properties in the South-East and call perpetrators of these criminal act to desist from such forthwith and seek for a proper means of airing grievances.

“We call South-East Governors to review the Laws of various State Security Council Committee to include critical youth stakeholders and also fully implement, support and fund Community Policing Committee as constituted last year.

The Youths also called for full of the recommendations of the panel reports and promised to convene an all important Youth Security Stakeholders Summit soon.

They called on Igbo businessmen to complement the efforts of governments in South East by investing massively in the region to curb crisis among youths.

“We further call South-East Governors to adopt business friendly policies to attract Ndigbo’s investments back home in Ala-Igbo, and urge our Igbo businessmen to consider and invest massively in South East,” they said. (NAN)

