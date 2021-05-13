South East youths have called on governors in the region to activate the community policing system as a way of improving security of lives and property in the zone.

The youths under the aegis of expanded Igbo Youth stakeholders comprised Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth, National Youth Council of Nigeria (South-East), Nigerian Youth Congress (South-East), National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and other youth leaders of in the region.

Mr Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, Chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Anambra and leader of the group made the call in a Communiqué issued at the end of its meeting in Awka on Thursday.

He called on South East governors to ensure that peace returned in the region urgently.

The youth also recommended quarterly interface between the governors and the youth stakeholders for regular review of the security and other concerns of the zone.

They aligned themselves with the resolution of Southern Governors meeting held in Asaba recently and called on them to provide legislative backing to enforce the decisions.

They appealed to the Federal government to deescalate tension in the region by pulling out all military operations in the zone.

According to them, we condemn in totality the wanton destruction of lives and properties in the South-East and call on the perpetrators of these criminal act to desist from such forthwith and seek for a proper means of airing their grievances.

“We call on the South-East Governors to review the Laws of their various State Security Council Committee to include critical youth stakeholders and also fully implement, support and fund Community Policing Committee as constituted last year.

The Youths also called for full implementation of the recommendations of the EndSARS panel reports and promised to convene an all important Youth Security Stakeholders Summit soon.

They called on Igbo businessmen to complement the efforts of governments in South East by investing massively in the region to curb unemployment crisis among youths.

“We further call on the South-East Governors to adopt business friendly policies to attract Ndigbo’s investments back home in Ala-Igbo, and urge our Igbo businessmen to consider and invest massively in South East,” they said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

