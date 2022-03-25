Youth Stakeholders Hold Conference, Insist On President Of Igbo Extraction

By Chimezie Godfrey

Youth Stakeholders yesterday in Abuja held a roundtable national conference to further brainstorm on the need for Nigeria to embrace an Igbo President come 2023.

Former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Sen. Shehu Sani, in his speech, at the Democracy Youth Roundtable National conference of vibrant young aspirants, youths and women leaders, said that there is need to justify the agenda of agitating for the South East to produce the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for “equity, justice and equal rights, to justify us as one united country and family.”

Sen. Sani, in his message stressed the need for all to join forces to produce an Igbo President, adding that it is very paramount.

The Global Director General of the Nigeria Youth Headquarters NYCSRF & President General Coalition of All Young Candidates and Youth Leaders in Nigeria and Diaspora, Hon Vincemt Ubani urged the younger generation to stand on the Operation Youth Takeover Leadership in Nigeria mission to ensure that a young mandate from the igbo land takes over power come 2023.

According to him, this will bring about a new era of younger generation to champion the new system that will bring back peace and unity with progress for transformations and developments, to end the old system of bad governance and corruption, insecurity and division in Nigeria.

Hon. Ubani made it clear that the only solution to accomplish peace and unity in Nigeria is the urgent need to produce the most trustworthy person with high level of integrity, honesty and transparency from the South East.

Hon. Ubani also lamented the heposition of things in the South East, saying, “the tension is high and the only way to calm the tension is to show the young igbo citizens that they are still citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Nigerians stand with them to produce a new era of younger generation as a general resolve for Igbo to produce the next President for equity justice and equal rights come 2023.”

According to him, Nigerians should not really focus on the elections coming up but be ready to go into a national dialogue on how the nation can move forward without having one region continuously marginalised and their agitation for their freedom for a nation they can be proud of which has leading to continuous killing of innocent young Igbos.



“There are Igbos who have lost hope in Nigeria and are out to fight to end Nigeria and get their freedom. As we all know today, the old politicians and Leaders in Igbo land have lost control of the Igbo territory because the Nigerian governance system has totally marginalised the nation and the young igbos have lost total trust in the old politicians and leaders, ” he added.

On his part, Comrade Barry Johnson, National Chairman NYDP said Nigeria should be shut down down and rebooted so as to have some areas fixed and amended to be inform again.

As a vibrant Nigerian who has always stood to represent the youth at all cost just as it matters a lot, Comrade Johnson didn’t fail to pin-point the struggles which the youth face in the hands of those whom they see as priority decision makers.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

