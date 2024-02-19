Youth restiveness: Ex-footballer calls on FG to develop rowing

Azuka Izu, an ex- international footballer, on Monday called on the Federal Government to develop rowing as a sport to engage the youth meaningfully.

Izu, who played for Super Eagles against Peru in a friendly match in 2012, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said that rowing should be developed in states with beautiful coastal areas like Lagos, Akwa-Ibom and Rivers states.

“Government must begin to think critically on how the youth will be meaningfully engaged, this should be done by prioritising sports.

“There are a couple of sports that are not focused on in the nation, like rowing. We have lots of youths who can develop this sport even from the grassroots.

“To be deliberate about this, government must create the needed equipment, trainers and give all encouragement to the youth.

“When the youth channel their energy toward positive ventures, it will safe the nation from increasing crime rate and hooliganism,” he said. (NAN)

By Vivian Izu-Ibobo