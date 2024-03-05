Youth Professionals hail Kano Emir for exemplary leadership

Amalgamation of Kano indigenes under the umbrella of Kano Youth Professionals residing in Southern part of the country and North Central commended the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero for his maturity, purposeful leadership and leniency over his subjects.

In a joint statement by two regional Coordinators of the group, signed by Mansur Sulaiman and Bashir Sa’ad, after their quarterly meeting held in Kaduna, Tuesday, they extolled the virtues of the Emir as a true copy of the late Emir Ado Bayero.

The statement reads, “With the emergence of His Highness, Aminu Ado Bayero, as the Kano Emir, we came to realize that, Kano would continue to be a shining star for traditional institutions.”

“We are pleased to be identified with a leader whose interest is to find ways of cushioning the effect of hardship being faced by our people. He advises and counsels our political leaders and business communities on how to help poor people in the society.

He doesn’t unnecessarily call attention for his selfish economic interest. Emir Aminu Ado Bayero is far above that,” says the release.

The group appreciates the Emir over his recent call for business people to kindly reduce prices of foodstuffs and other essential commodities, particularly as the Month of Ramadan is fast approaching.

While commending the Emir for urging the federal government to start implementing policies that could help Nigerians, when the First Lady paid him a courtesy visit recently at his Palace, “… we are at the same time commending federal government for making some adjustments,” they acknowledged.

Kano Youth Professionals further called on the Tinubu led administration “… to kindly join hands with our traditional institutions in creating awareness on efforts being put by government in bringing back the nation’s lost glory.”