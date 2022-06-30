Youth play vital role in peace building – CITAD

A Non Governmental Organization, Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), has said that youth have vital and critical role in peace building, restoration and preventing conflict in the society.

The Executive Director of CITAD, Engr. Yunusa Zakari Ya’u made the observation at Youth in Peace Building dialogue organized by CITAD with support from ROSA Luxemburg Foundation in Kano.

Ya’u who was represented by Dr. Muhammad Aminu Aliyu stressed the need for the engagement of youth in curtailing violence such as political thugs and other youth restiveness in Nigeria.

He added that the organization had been working with different youth groups in the state on different approaches to peace-building.

Dr. Ruqayyah Aliyu of Information and Media Studies of Bayero University, Kano and Ibrahim Muhammad Machina of Federal University Gashua presented papers of the role of youth in peace building.

Ruqayya who discussed the Roles of Youths in Peace Building From Communication Perspective said youths play active roles in conflict and peace building situations due to their agility and activeness.

She urged Nigerians youths to desist from hate speech and use social media positively to promote peace and development.

“Social media can facilitate peace by encouraging valuable dialogue between people from different ethnic, religious, and political backgrounds.”

“The country is in a critical time and we need to be mindful of the things we say. Words are powerful; they can build or destroy a nation,” she said.

