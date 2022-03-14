Youth organisation drums support for Osinbajo, gives reasons

By Haruna Salami

Youths under the aegis of Osinbajo Youth Organisation, (OYO) have appealed to stakeholders in the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC to support Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as he declares to run for president in 2023.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, Director-General, Osibanjo Youth Organisation, Amb. Salahaddeen Shuaibu Planner said Yemi Osinbajo has listened and will hearken to the Clarion Call by Nigerians across ethnic, religious and political divides to join to the 2023 Presidential race.

According to them, “Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is the most suitable replacement for President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigerian president in the forthcoming 2023 election to consolidate the modest achievements of the APC from 2015 to date”.

“As you all may be aware, the real issues of leadership as it concerns Nigeria are the capacity to bring about positive change in the system; initiate structural growth and development; build citizens’ confidence through transparency in governance; foster unity by inclusion and sensitivity to diversity; showing empathy; knowing the right things to say on the right occasions; understanding the economy; having the gravitas to take tough decisions; personal sacrifice and a sufficiency of character and patriotism.

“We have always said that Nigeria needs a unifier and healer as president in 2023. It also needs a sanitiser, a vacuumer; one who is not afraid to dare the undared. Nigeria needs a dauntless leader who is not afraid to be unpopular reforming the country.

“The Buhari/Osibanjo administration, like all other administrations before may have its failings, but it will be thoughtless to say this government has done nothing for the country. Clearly, there are some accomplishments in the area of infrastructure. The government did not abandon the projects of the previous administration; rather it completed them and initiated more developmental projects.

“These projects need consolidation and it is no other person than His Excellency the Vice President Yemi Osibanjo that can do it better.

“Osinbajo is a fine gentleman, a refined politician. He is brilliant, temperate, expansive, renascent and disciplined. He is an example of what the avant-garde Nigerian politician should be. Against all odds, he has remained loyal to his boss, a rare quality in these parts. Osinbajo has the right words for every occasion, and he has a copious understanding of the issues of governance.

“We are motivated by this judgement and persuasion for the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to consolidate President Buhari great’s achievement because, we need to build a new stronghold of Nigerians.

Amb. Salahaddeen Shuaibu said the vision of the group is that of “a better Nigeria; a new system governed by the can-do spirit and a new ethos founded around the values of integrity, hard work, justice, accountability, unity, sacrifice, patriotism, love for the people and country, and a sense of community”.

“It is against this backdrop and other known superlative advantage of a Professor Yemi Osibanjo Presidency that we are calling on Party Chieftains, Stakeholders, and Leaders of the All Progressives’ Congress across Nigeria to support Vice President Yemi Osibanjo in the upcoming party primaries to emerge as its Presidential flag bearer after the party’s National Convention.

The youth organisation called on all Nigerians to get ready with their permanent voters’ card because “the Nigerian President we have been waiting for is coming; Professor Yemi Osibanjo is coming!

