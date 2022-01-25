Youth leader pays WASSCE fees for 31 students

The President of Eggon Youth Movement (EYM), Chief Isaac Kigbu, says he has paid the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees for 31 students of the association for May/June 2022 session.

Kigbu made this known on Tuesday at the National Executive members/National Representative Assembly meeting of the movement in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to him, the payment is part of his commitment to complement parents and government efforts in the education sector.

He said that the gesture was also to reduce the burden of WASSCE fees on the parents of the less privileged children.

“During my inauguration, I have promised to pay WASSCE fees for a student across the 38 branches we have in EYM.

“So far, 31 branches submitted names and 31 students have been registered for WASSCE

“The remaining branches yet to submit the list of their students are to do so as I will register them for the National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination” he said.

Kigbu reiterated his commitment to evolving good policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of its members and other Nigerians.

He also said that the meeting was aimed at discussing way forward to promote unity and peace among members of the association and other Nigerians.

Earlier, Mr Danlami Idris, the Executive Chairman of Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area, commended the EYM leadership for the initiative and called for its sustenance.

He urged Eggon youths and other Nigerians to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations.

The chairman, represented by his deputy, Mr Ben Manga, assured the movement of effective partnership to promote unity and peace in the area.

Speaking, Mr David Yerima and Mr David Anzaku, members of EYM Board of Trustees and Mr Ayiwulu Baba; EYM Legal Adviser, advised the youths to continue to be law-abiding and to respect constituted authorities irrespective of their political or religious affiliations.

They also urged the youths to participate in politics in their own interest and for the development of the country.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

