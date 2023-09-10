Youth group urges security agencies to fish out killers of DPO

By Awayi Kuje

The leadership of Eggon Youth Movement (EYM) Worldwide, has urged the Rivers and Federal Governments as well as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to fish out the killer of SP Bako Angbashim, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), of Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers.

The group condemned the brutal killing of the DPO by suspected cultists in the State on Sept. 8.

This is contained in a statement, jointly signed by Amb. Isaac Kigbu, EYM President, and Chief Awayi Kuje, EYM’s Secretary General, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Nassarawa Eggon LGA.

The statement said that members of the association received with great shock the brutal killing of one of their own, SP Bako Angbashim, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State by suspected cultists in the State.

The statement said, “the gruesome murder of the gallant DPO, who was doing his best to restore peace to Ahoada LGA and its environs in Rivers State was uncalled for and unfortunate.

“It is on record that the late SP Bako Angbashim received several awards for restoring peace to Bori and other parts of Rivers State, where he served as DPO, for sending criminals away from the local government and its environs.

“We, the entire Eggon youths, condemn in its totality the gruesome killing of SP Bako Angbashim, one of Eggon stakeholders.

The statement urged the State and Federal Governments as well as the Inspector General of Police to bring the perpetrators of the devilish act to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

“We also call on the Federal Government to declare free education to the children and family of the deceased and take up the responsibilities of their up keeping.

“As a responsible Eggon Socio-Cultural Organization, we demand quick justice from all stakeholders,” the statement said.

The statement further indicated that Eggon youths will be in full support of police action against the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“EYM stands united for peace in the world.

“Meanwhile, we will follow the matter to its logical conclusion to ensure that justice is done on the matter and to ensure that the family of the deceased does not suffer as a result of the loss of their loved one. (NAN)

