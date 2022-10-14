Youth group urges FG to proffer lasting solutions to flooding

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The North Central Youth Council has urged the Federal Government to take steps towards proffering lasting solutions to the flooding challenge in some parts of the country.

Its President-General, Mr Sunday Asuku, made the call in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the flooding challenge in some parts of the country required the collaboration of critical stakeholders such as state governments and the private sector to tackle.

Asuku urged residents of flooded communities in the country to vacate in the interest of their lives and those of their families.

The president-general said it was saddening that lives and properties had been lost as a result of flooding.

He commended Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi and other governors that had taken steps to support flood victims in their states.

”It is actually right to take steps to reduce the effects of the flooding on the people, the best is to seek permanent solutions

”No state government can do it alone. This environmental challenge requires the combined efforts of critical stakeholders,” he said.(NAN)

