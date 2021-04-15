Mr Averson Audu, the Chairman of Ezhiba Youth Movement, Nasarawa State, has promised to work closely with stakeholders to tackle water scarcity in the community.

Audu made the promise at the inauguration and handover of administration to the newly elected executive members of the group in Ezhiba, Akun Development Area of the state on Thursday.

The chairman said that his administration would also work closely with the stakeholders of the community to renovate the existing nonfunctional boreholes in the community.



“This is to reduce untold hardship caused by water scarcity in the community.

“We intend to replace damaged electric poles for improved power supply.

“The administration will also organise annual cultural activities in order to boost their cultural values and for the development of the community.

“Without cooperation and unity, the aforementioned cannot be achieved as the administration will also champion the course of unity and peace,” he said.

Audu thanked the youth for the confidence reposed in the new executive of the association and assured that the members would live above board in discharging their duties.

The chairman also called on the youth to live in peace, be law abiding and respect constituted authority.



Mr Augustine Luka, the outgone chairman of the association, pledged to provide advice and support the new leadership of the youth to succeed.

Also speaking, Chief Adams Nangba, District Head of Wakama, commended the youth of the community for peaceful conduct of the election.



Nangba, who was represented by the Village Head of Awogyen Akun, Mr Allu Ebuga, urged the people of the area to support the group to succeed. (NAN)

