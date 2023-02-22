Youth group pledges support for Gov. Ikpeazu’s senatorial ambition

By Femi Ogunshola

Network of Enlightened Youth Movement (NEYM) has pledged support for the Senatorial ambition of Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, in the Feb. 25 General Elections on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Miss Jodie Frank, founder, NEYM said in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday that the achievement of the governor, seeking to represent Abia South Senatorial district, necessitated the support.

She said that the group’s support for the candidacy of Ikpeazu was due to his achievements in infrastructural development and promoting Made-in-Aba goods in the State.

Jodie commended the governor for investing in the people by promoting and patronising locally made goods, adding that it was the hallmark of leadership.

She commended the governor especially on the numerous road projects constructed and many other projects he was able to accomplish in the state.

Jodie said that Ikpeazu had made impactful achievement and touched more lives in his almost eight years of administration, adding that there was need to rally support for him at the polls.

She commended the governor for his support during the youth sensitisation campaign against election violence that held in the state on Jan. 31.

“The campaign against violence was the first of its kind by the group for endorsing the peace movement, he is a man who stands for peace, equity and justice for all.”(NAN)