Youth group offers N600, 000 to vulnerable female students in Nasarawa

Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN) has donated N600, 000 to 10 vulnerable female secondary school students in Nasarawa State to ameliorate their academic burdens and promote Girl-Child education.

Habiba Iliyasu, Minority Leader of the Assembly, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Lafia at the final stage of the maiden inter-Secondary Schools debate for girl-child education organised by the group.

According to the minority leader, the group carefully selected 10 vulnerable female students from secondary schools across the three senatorial zones of the state to benefit from the N600,000.

“Each selected child will get N60,000 that would be spread across three months from the education support funds by us.

“For the debate, four secondary schools participated and the first position got N40,000; second position N30,000; third position N20, 000 while fourth position got N10,000,” the minority leader added.

Iliyasu, an Assembly woman, said the group came up with the laudable educational programmes to promote sound, accessible and qualitative education for girl-child.

Similarly, Mr Shuaibu Sani, National Speaker of YAN said the group had deliberately designed the educational programme to give a platform for the girl-child to excel educationally.

He said that apart from equipping the girl-child with the necessary knowledge, the debate was also aimed at training the girl-child to be good public speaker.

The National Speaker added that the debate would be an annual event and promised that subsequent edition would be more robust and include more schools.

Sani, therefore, commended the Nasarawa State Government and other individuals and groups that made the event a success.

In his goodwill message, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State expressed gratitude to YAN for organising a debate aimed at promoting education.

The governor represented by Hauwa Ogah, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, said developing education sector was the topmost priority of his administration.

The governor explained that education had the highest allocation in the state’s budget since he assumed office two years ago to demonstrate his determination to transform the sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Government Girls Secondary School, Garaku, took first position, Government Science School, Lafia emerged second while Government Science School. Nassarawa-Eggon, and Government Girls College Wamba, came third and fourth respectively.

