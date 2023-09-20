Youth Games: FA Boss Rues Kwara’s Absence In Football, Wishes State Contingent Success In Asaba

Hon. Idris Abdullahi Musa, chairman Kwara State Football Association, FA, has wished the Kwara State contingents to the National Youth Game, NYG, slated to hold in Asaba success while also regretting the absence of the state in the football event at the games.

The FA boss, in statement he signed and distributed to journalists in Ilorin, said that he is in no doubt that the state contingents will give a good account of themselve to the pride and glory of Kwara.

“But the massively large football followership in Kwara would have loved to see the state represented in the soccer event considering the revolution in the adminsitration of the number one round leather game in the state,” Hon. Musa said.

Kwara is currently the defending champion in soccer at the NYG. The state has also won gold in soccer three times in previous edition of the games.

Under Thuraya, as the FA boss is more popularly known, soccer administration in the state has been democratised down to the grassroots level.

As a result, the state has witnessed more youth and grassroots soccer comepetion sanctioned in line with FIFA governing protocols. Also, the reforms has seen more private sector involvement in youth tournament sponsorship.

2023 NYG would have properly showcased soccer development in Kwara, believes many stakeholders. The state government, under whose purview NYG qualifier resides, could’nt send a team to Jos over paucity of funds.

But the FA boss, while regreting the absence of the state, pledges to be more involved in future while asking the Kwara Sports Commission, KSC, to work more with the FA on football.

