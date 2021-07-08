Youth forum urges Zamfara stakeholders not to thwart APC’s successes

The All Progressives Youth Forum(APYF) has advised stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Zamfara not to thwart the party’s successes in the state, following the recent defection of its governor to its fold.

Alhaji Alwan Hassan, leader of the forum made the call whle addressing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

”Some party stakeholders in the state were working against its progress through needless agitations,” he said.

He urged the party’s leadership to call such stakeholders to order in the interest of the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

Hassan also called on stakeholders to desist from further anti-party activities.

Hassan said it was regrettable that some stakeholders who claimed to be encyclopedia of its Constitution, do not know the section which gave the party`s leadership at state level to governors.

He described as none party men, those trying to thwart the efforts of the APC Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to restore the fortunes of the party’s Zamfara chapter.

“We note with great concern the renewed efforts by Sen. Kabiru Marafa to again reverse the recent progress our party, the APC has recorded in Zamfara.

“As someone who took the party to court in 2019, an action that led to the loss of power by the APC in Zamfara.

“It is sheer provocation for Marafa to again start some needless agitations against the party and the people trying to right his wrongs, ‘’he said.

Hassan stressed that as someone who took the party to court in 2019 which led to it losing the state, the senator ought to had been expelled from the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara recently defected from his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the APC.

The governor said he joined the APC to reciprocate the concern shown by its leaders to Zamfara and to strengthen political unity in the state.

NAN reports that the APC lost the 2019 Zamfara governorship election to the PDP following a Supreme Court ruling.

The Court had ruled that the APC under the then Gov. Abdulaziz Yari, did not conduct valid primaries in the build up to the 2019 elections in Zamfara.

The Supreme Court validated the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division, which ruled that no valid primaries were conducted by the APC in Zamfara. (NAN)

