The president, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Dr. Al-Mujtaba Abubakar has affirmed that for Nigeria to grow sustainably, the potential of youth entrepreneurs should be tapped into by governments and leaders in the country.

Dr. Al-Mujtaba who made this call while inaugurating the ACCI Young CEOs Club at the ACCI Trade and Convention Centre advocated that young entrepreneurs are innovative, resilient and energetic to expand various sectors of the economy through mentorship and networking.

Describing the young CEOs club as the 1st of its kind in Nigeria, he said, young entrepreneurs when fully supported would become job creators and also contribute to resolve mass unemployment plaguing the country.

“We believe the main drivers of the economy should be youth entrepreneurs. That is why we have created the young CEOs club to mentor them and use them as a tool to draw more youth into entrepreneurship’’, he noted.

The ACCI President further said this new membership platform will provide young entrepreneurs the opportunity to be part of the Chamber’s movement while noting that the CEO membership cadre will amplify the voice of young business people who hitherto had no voice for mentorship, guidance, business linkages and support.

‘’Statistical data has shown that Nigeria has one of the largest young population in the world. This is a positive indicator. With a population of nearly 200million people and the youth constituting more than 60%, the future of Nigeria and even the business community belongs to the youth. As a Chamber, we recognize this fact, hence the establishment of the young CEO category.’’

The Director General ACCI, Victoria Akai in her remarks enjoined the young CEOs to take advantage of their membership and leverage on it for their business development, adding that ACCI is one of the only two grade A Chambers of Commerce in Nigeria.

She urged the Young CEOs to take advantage of the activities of the Chamber that operates under five categories as they have shown interest in joining the fifth category of membership and participate as members while also enjoining them to send their feedback after this event to help streamline the Chambers support to their needs and possibilities.

‘’We will set up a sub-link on our website outlining opportunities and activities that will specifically benefit you. Here we are not afraid of feedback, tell us what you think we are doing right or wrong and how you feel. This is just to make our service better for you because we believe that this category of membership will lead this Chamber in the very near future and you need to mould it the way it will be better for you’’ , the said.

The first deputy President and Chairman Membership Committee, Chief Emeka Obegolu represented by the Vice President Mine, Dr. Johnson Anene said the 5th category of membership under ACCI targets young and serious minded entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 – 30 years who are forward driven young minds from all works of life with common goal of building business and attaining financial freedom.

‘’As young people of great minds and members of the Young CEOs Club, you stand to benefit among other things the following; Business listing on the Chambers platform and exposure on our social media handles, Member Referral Service, Monthly E-Mail Blast to Our Over 1,000 Plus Database, Monthly breakfast meeting with top business men and government agencies, Mentorship programmes for SMEs and Membership Plaque, Chamber Logo for Your Website.

‘’Others are; International Contacts and Business Partners/Embassies and Hosted Trade Delegations & Consulates and Monthly Round- table discussions on policies relevant to the organized private sector within the F.C.T and Nigeria as a whole amongst others.’’

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

