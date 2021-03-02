Youth engagement: 1,500 youths to participate in Ebonyi summit – Commissioner

The Ebonyi government says 1,500 youths will participate in its EndSARS Youth Summit, to create re-orientation for them to key into government development agenda at all levels. Mr Stephen Odoh, Commissioner for Business Development spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

Odoh, also Chairman, Technical Sub-committee of the summit said participants had been drawn from 13 local government areas and other state based organisations for the programme scheduled to begin on Wednesday. According to him, the summit was in line with the National Executive Council (NEC) policy on integration of the youth in nation building and promotion of human capital development. “The mandate of the programme came from the NEC and every state has been directed to organise the summit.

“This is a programme that will prepare youths and give them opportunities for economic development rather than depending on the government,’’ Odoh said. The commissioner said that in line with the NEC directive, the summit had two components; the stakeholders talking to the youths and the youths talking to themselves. “On the event, we shall be having Kanu Nwankwo in the area of sports; on entertainment, we have one of Nollywood actors, Mr Zack Orji and many other experts in various fields.

“I believe with this, it will open an avenue to develop agenda for human development and move the economy and state forward,’’ Odoh said.

He said that the programme would be strictly on youth engagement, as the aim was to ensure that youths do away with the mindset that only the government should empower them. “Always look for what you can do and work towards developing such ideas,’’ the commissioner advised.

