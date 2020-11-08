Youth empowerment catalyst for national development – Malami

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN said that the teaming youths in Nigeria are precious assets the country is proud of.

He said it was on this note that the Federal Government is committed to youth empowerment through various schemes and initiative.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice made available to newsmen on Sunday 8th day of November, 2020.

The Minister said the Federal Government has introduced Youth oriented empowerment initiatives in order to amply utilize the talents and skills they are endowed with.

He cited examples of N-Power programs, employment opportunities to 774,000 Nigerian youths, community policing, special loan for small and medium enterprises packages aimed at boosting the capacity and harnessing the potential of the young.

According to the statement, the Minister made the remarks on Saturday in Birnin-Kebbi as part of outreach engagement to community leaders and youth in his home state of Kebbi when he witnessed the kicked off of a novelty football match between Azbir Arena of Kebbi State and Scorpion Arena of Katsina State.

The Minister commended the organisers of the match which he said will go along way in fostering unity among Nigerians encouraged them to always engaged themselves in meaningful activities for national development.

Malami urged the youth to continue to be law abiding and of good conduct expected of responsible citizens in the pursuit of the ambition adding that they should not allow themselves to be distracted by miscreants when ventilating grievances to the constituted authorities.