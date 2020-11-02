Youth empowerment: BOI implements 27 projects within one year in Bauchi state, says minister

The Bank of Industry (BOI) implemented 27 projects worth N172 million aimed at empowering youth in Bauchi state in the past one year, Minister of State for Industries, Trade and Investment, Amb.Maryam Yalwaji-Katagum, said in Bauchi on Monday

Speaking during a Town Hall meeting on security matters, the minister said the projects, located in 11 Local Government Areas, were among 67 of such projects proposed for the state.

According to her, the projects are in the areas agro-processing,printing and solid minerals, among others, just as she listed the benefiting Local Government Areas as Katagum, Dass, Tafawa Balewa, Alkaleri, Toro, Kirfi, Ningi, Ganjuwa, Jama’are, Darazo and Misau.