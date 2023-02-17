Youth council reminds Kogi governor of pledge to handover to youth

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The North Central Youth Council (NCYC) has reminded Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to fulfil his pledged of handing over power to a person of youthful age at the end of his tenure in 2023.

Chairman of the group, Malam Abba Abba, made the call in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

“We wish to remind Gov. Bello to honour the promise he made that he would ensure that he handed over the reign of leadership to a young man of full capacity and maturity,” he said.

Abba said that the governor has performed creditably well and should hand over to someone that would consolidate on the gains recorded under his administration.

He lauded the government for the tremendous achievements recorded especially on security, youth empowerment, health, education and the development of critical infrastructure.

Abba urged other governors to emulate Bello’s approach and strategy in handling security issues in their states.

“The North Central Youth Council (NCYC) as a registered youth organisation will always stand by good governance at all times,” he added.

He, therefore, enjoined the youths to vote for credible candidates in the forthcoming general elections for a better and prosperous nation and cautioned them to shun all forms of electoral malpractices and violence.

According to him, the youths are the future leaders hence the need for them to be decent, disciplined and decorous in their daily engagements, saying the youths forms a reasonable percentage of productive hands in the economy of any nation.(NAN)