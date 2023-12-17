Youth council pledges support for EFCC on anti-graft war



The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has pledged its support for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to rid the country of economic and financial crimes by enlisting youths in the anti-graft war at the grassroots.

A statement in Abuja on Sunday by EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale said the Council made the pledge when its Ekiti State Chapter, chaired by Fumiyibo Oluwasegun, visited the corporate headquarters of the Commission, in Abuja.

Oluwasegun stated that the visit was informed by the desire of the Council to declare a public support for the EFCC and its Chairman, Mr Ola Olukoyede

He said that the council would back the EFCC boss in his mission to rid the country of economic and financial crimes by enlisting Nigerian youths in the war at the grassroots.

“National Youths Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Ekiti State chapter is here today on a solidarity visit to show support for the EFCC and congratulate the Chairman on his well-deserved appointment.

“We are youths and we want to support and partner with the EFCC in spreading the anti-corruption message to the youth population especially on cybercrime.”

“Some of the youths today have involved themselves in cybercrime; that is why we are here today to partner with the EFCC in taking this message to the youth’s doorstep

“And, to the grassroots for deeper dissemination and in turn rid the youthful population of the desire to engage in cybercrime,” he said.

Oluwasegun solicited the involvement of the EFCC in youth’s anti-corruption activities as a way of appreciation and support, promising the Council’s contribution in ending the menace of cybercrime among youths in the country.

Responding, Olukoyede said it was a good thing that youths were beginning to see the good works of the EFCC in riding the country of cybercrime and agreeing to key into the fight.

He was represented by the Acting Director, Public Affairs Department, Commander of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren.

“The work of the EFCC cannot be done alone, every patriotic Nigerian needs to join and support the EFCC in this fight.

“Please spread the message to the grassroots so that everyone can contribute his or her quota in sanitising the nation.

“Nigeria has resources but poverty is still prevailing because of corruption; so all should identify with the EFCC to cleanse the society,” he said (NAN)

