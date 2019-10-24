Youth Council lauds Nigeria-Russia bilateral agreement

The leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) commends the Federal Government of Nigeria on the bilateral agreement signed today 23rd of October, 2019 by

President Muhammadu Buhari and Russian President, Vladimir Putin , during the ongoing Russian -Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia.

Almustapha Asuku Abdullahi, President,National Youth Council of Nigeria said in a statement, “by this agreement the Nigeria-Russia bilateral relations have been strengthened to fast track and pursue the completion of partially completed and abandoned projects initiated by both countries most especially the Ajaokuta Steel Rolling company.

The express approval given by President Putin of Russia to the request of President Muhammadu Buhari on the uncompleted and abandoned Ajaokuta Steel Rolling mill for a government-to-government relationship for completion and commissioning of the plant is a big breakthrough for industrial revolution in Nigeria. The Ajaokuta Steel Rolling company when completed will definitely lead to creation of jobs opportunities for teeming population of our unemployed Youth across the country and equally increase our nation revenue generating base,Abdullahi said..

He added, “Of great importance is also the aspect of the agreement

to start new infrastructure projects and expand trade and investment opportunities, security and military cooperation amongst the two countries.”

President Muhammadu Buhari also solicited Russian Government support in the area of Job creation to save Nigeria foreign exchange for other important projects of National concern.

“May we use this opportunity to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on the successful outcome of this bilateral meeting between Nigeria and Russia as we equally believe when fully implemented it will turn around our nation’s economic fortunes.

“We call on all young people in Nigeria to continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari quest and efforts towards revitalizing and repositioning our nation economy,” the statement said.