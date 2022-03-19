Youth Council Honours NCC Director, Muhammed Babajika

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has honoured the Director, Licensing and Authorisation at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Muhammed Babajika, with the titled of ‘’Garkuwan Matasan Arewa (literally translated as icon of societal transformation). This award is in appreciation of Babajika’s dedication to his duties which has contributed to opening up spaces to engender youth development and a better Nigeria.

Presenting the award to Babajika in Abuja recently, the Vice-President of NYCN, Yahya Garba, who led the Youth Council’s delegation, said the conferment of the title on the honoree was based on his selfless service and his immense contributions that have enhanced youth development.

“Babajika was chosen for this award ‘based on his immense contributions to youth development, empowerment, training, job creation and others through training of our members to appreciate the significance of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in development,” Garba said.

In his acceptance speech, Babajika commended the youth organisation for promoting the youths of northern extraction, urging NYCN Executives to use their connections and network with the governments across the country to carry out more awareness on skills acquisition and functional education.

The recognition by youth council gives credence to the important role being played by Babajika, through the department he oversees at NCC, to deliver one of the Commission’s important functions of issuing operating licenses to all telecommunications service providers in Nigeria to fast-track the creation of ICT and training hubs that have benefitted young people and ultimately driving socio-economic development of Nigeria.

The NYCN is an umbrella body of youths in the 19 northern states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja (FCT). One of the objectives of NYCN is the promotion of national integration and enhancement of investment in Northern Nigeria for sustainable development.

