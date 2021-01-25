Youth coalition sympathises with victims of Sokoto market fire

The Youth Coalition for Development (YCD) on Monday sympathized with victims of the Sokoto Central Market fire disaster which destroyed thousands of shops and rendered many traders helpless.

Mr Aminu Aminu, YCD National President, who led a delegation to the scene of the inferno, described the incident as unfortunate.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Jan. 19 an early morning fire gutted no fewer than 9,600 shops out of the 16,000 shops in the market.

Aminu said that the inferno touched the hearts of all youths, especially at this period when people were trying to resuscitate their businesses which were adversely affected by the recent lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We sympathize with the state and shop owners affected by the fire and appealed to the government and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to urgently support the victims.

“However, people should continue to remain law-abiding and pray for government at all levels to succeed for overall development of the country,” he said.

Responding, Alhaji Hassan Aliyu, Director Administration, Sokoto Central Market, thanked the youths for the visit and assured that their message would be delivered to the victims. (NAN)