Youth assembly denounces attacks on Seyi Tinubu

The Yoruba Youth Assembly (YYA), umbrella body of all Yoruba youth groups, has condemned recent misinformation and character attacks against Mr Seyi Tinubu, President Bola Tinubu’s son.

By Adeyemi Adeleye

This is contained in a communiqué issued on Sunday following a meeting held in Ibadan with 38 affiliated sister unions in attendance.

The communiqué was signed by the group’s President, Mr Thomas Olarinde, and Spokesperson, Mr Jide Alofe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls a factional National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) President, Atiku Isah, accused Seyi Tinubu of disrupting his Abuja inauguration and locking the venue.

The communiqué partly read: “We strongly condemn the baseless allegations by Atiku Isah, claiming thugs linked to Mr Seyi Tinubu assaulted him.

“These claims are unfounded, malicious, and politically driven.

“His claim of being offered a N100 million bribe is a deliberate falsehood aimed at discrediting reputable individuals like Mr Sunday Asefon.”

Olarinde said opposition forces are using Atiku Isah to destabilise the student movement and tarnish dedicated youth advocates’ reputations.

The YYA president urged Isah to stop spreading misinformation and stirring confusion, adding that he never participated in the official NANS convention or elections.

Olarinde added, “As such, he lacks legitimacy to speak or act as NANS President.

“His continued impersonation is deceitful and a calculated move to mislead the student body and general public.”

He urged Isah to desist from his actions and stop dragging the Minister of Youth’s office into political controversy.

He also asked him to respect Seyi Tinubu, who supports youth development initiatives across Nigeria.

Olarinde affirmed Mr Olusola Oladoja as the legitimate NANS President, calling all other claims fraudulent and misleading.

He warned that the matter now affects the integrity of student representation across the country.

“YYA vowed not to allow impostors to hijack student platforms for selfish political purposes.

"We will resist any effort to distort facts or misuse student platforms for manipulation," he said.