Youth activist lauds Tinubu over new service chiefs

Mr Jacob Pwakim, a political analyst and social commentator, has commended President Bola Tinubu over the quality of the newly appointed service chiefs.

Pwakim, Executive Director, Youth Initiative Against Violence and Human Rights Abuse (YIAVHA), and Chairman, Plateau Peace Practitioners Network (PPPN), commended Tinubu in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.

The analyst particularly lauded the president for appointing the security chiefs devoid of ethnic, religious and political sentiments.

“The appointments were purely on professional grounds and track records.

“From our findings, those appointed are just the best. They are core professionals and their track records are visible.

“As peace practitioners, we conducted a check on the new security chiefs and realised that they are not just competent, but solidly in tune with current security challenges in the country.

“We have no doubt that they will put their heads together and bring to bear their wealth of experience toward addressing the myriad of security concerns facing the country,” he said.

Pwakim also lauded the national spread in the appointments, adding that the new service chiefs represented the best from across the country.

“We are tired of the killings; we are tired of having mass burials and destruction of our farmlands and other property.

‘’We know they are not magicians, but we urge them to carry out their duties with all sincerity that will entrench peace and unity in the nation,’’ he said

The analyst called on Nigerians to support, cooperate and pray for the new service chiefs to succeed in their new assignment.

NAN reports that the president on Monday approved the appointment of Malam Nuhu Ribadu as Special Adviser on Security, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff, while Maj.-Gen. Taofeeq Lagbaja is Chief of Army Staff.

Others included Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff and AVM H.B Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.

The president also appointed DIG Kayode Egbetokun as Acting Inspector-General of Police, Maj.-Gen. EPA Undiandeye, Chief of Defense Intelligence, and Col. Adebisi Onasanya, Commander Brigade of Guards.

Also appointed were Lt.-Col. Moshood Abiodun Yusuf, Commander, Guards Battalion, Asokoro, Abuja, Lt.-Col. Auwalu Inuwa, 177, Guards Battalion, Keffi, Nasarawa State, and Lt.-Col. Mohammed Abdulkarim, 102 Guards Battalion, Suleja, Niger.

Tinubu also appointed Lt.- Col. Olumide Akingbesote as Commander, 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada, Abuja, Maj. Isa Audu, Commanding Officer, State House Artillery, Capt. Kazeem Sunmonu, Second-in-Command, State House Artillery, while Maj. Kamaru Hamzat is Commanding Officer, State House Military Intelligence.

Maj. T. S. Adeola was appointed Commanding Officer, State House Armament, while A. Aminu is Second-in- Command, State House Armament.

NAN also reports that the appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller-General of Customs are to act in the positions pending their confirmation.(NAN)

