You’re bedrock of our nation, Tinubu to women

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday, celebrated the resilience, brilliance, and indispensable contributions of Nigerian women, in a personal message to mark the 2025 International Women’s Day.

By Salif Atojoko

He described Nigerian women as the bedrock of the nation, driving progress from homes to farms, boardrooms, and communities.

He said, yet, 30 years after the Beijing Declaration, too many women still faced barriers that limited their potentials.

“Our administration is committed in our Renewed Hope pledge to dismantle obstacles, expand access to finance, and ensure equitable opportunities in governance, agriculture, and every sector.

“To our mothers, daughters, sisters – your strength fuels Nigeria’s future. Together, we rise!” the President wrote. (NAN)





