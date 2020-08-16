You’re an asset to APC, Omo-Agege tells Sobotie

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has felicitated with his Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Chief Omeni Sobotie, on the occasion of his birthday.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed, Senator Omo-Agege described Chief Sobotie as a political strategist and a reliable individual who has contributed immensely not only to the advancement of the Urhobo Nation and Delta State but Nigeria as a whole.

Omo-Agege who doubles as Leader of the APC in the South-South, commended Sobotie for devoting his life to public service with extraordinary courage and diligence.

While emphasising that he remains an asset to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Omo-Agege applauded him for his commitment to nation building.

“Without question, you have written your name in gold. You have led a remarkable life that is full of accomplishments. Through diligence and hard work, you have served with distinction, working tirelessly to advance the socio-economic development of Delta State, South-South and Nigeria in general.

“You have devoted your life to public service with extraordinary courage, resilience and tenacity of purpose. We appreciate your commitment and the incredible amount of work you have done.

“On behalf of the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I send my congratulations and best wishes and thank you for your selfless service to humanity and the nation as you mark your birthday”, Omo-Agege said.