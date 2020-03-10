Your sack, bad, good news, Obasanjo writes Sanusi

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday wrote dethroned emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sunusi II, saying the action by Kano state government was both sad and good news.

The three-paragraph letter, which was signed by Obasanjo himself read:

“I woke up this morning and after my morning exercise, devotion and my morning meeting with my staff, I heard the sad and the good news of your removal by the Executive Council of the Kano State Government.

“It is sad because it was undeserved. It is good because you have paid the price. My prayer is that God should give you the fortitude and the courage to continue on the path that you have chosen for yourself in the best interest of our country and humanity.

“Please accept, Your Royal Highness, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the terse letter read.

