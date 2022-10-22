“ Your reign has been 20 years of impactful leadership” Gov. Soludo tells Obi of Onitsha

By Chimezie Anaso

Anambra’s Gov. Chukwuma Soludo on Saturday described the 20-year reign of Igwe Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, as a period of impactful leadership.

Soludo said this in his remarks at the 2022 Onitsha Ofala Festival held at Ime-Obi palace, Onitsha, Anambra.

He said the traditional ruler had made positive contributions to the development of Igbo land in his position as the Chairman of Southeast Council of Traditional Rulers, Anambra Council of Traditional rulers and as the Obi of Onitsha.

Soludo said Achebe had upheld the cultural identity of his people and is an example to others in striking a good mix between the traditional institution and other community leaders for development.

“I have come to appreciate your good deeds to Igboland. Onitsha has a rich culture.

“Our culture is our identity; our identity is who we are and Igbo have a rich culture because people with questionable character don’t get titles in Igbo land.

“We have to go back to the values that define us – hard work, perseverance.

“Our traditional rulers must have harmonious relationships with traditional councils and community leaders,’’ he said.

Soludo reiterated that Anambra is safe and charged traditional rulers and communities to continue to rid the state of criminals.

He assured that government would address the infrastructure challenges in Onitsha.

“Anambra is safe and will continue to be safe; light and darkness will never mix; gunmen and touts must relocate from our state.

“Onitsha will rise again; the glory of Onitsha shall be restored; we shall fix the infrastructure because `Solution’ has come,’’ the governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Igwe Achebe was crowned the traditional ruler of Onitsha on May 14, 20O2. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

