Your purported suspension holds no water, Amb. Waiya to KCSF

By Aminu Garko

Amb. Ibrahim Waiya, the Executive Director, Citizens for Development and Education (CDE), has rejected his suspension from the Kano Civil Society Forum (KCSF) by the forum’s Board of Trustees.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Bashir Bashir, on Friday Kano.

“Therefore we wish to let the world know that, the purported letter of suspension of Waiya, holds no water, as the evil conceived action shall be challenged in the court of law,“he said.

Wayya said that the board has no authority to suspend him from the group.

“The misguided information in some media platforms was said to have been allegedly signed by Alhaji Hamisu Isa Sherifai, who paraded himself as the Secretary of the KCSF Board.

“The Kano Civil Society Forum (KCSF) Board of Trustees has no power to suspend or dismiss any bonafide member of the KCSF.

“They need a competent lawyer to interpret their powers and boundaries as we shall not be intimidated by any calculated conspiracy to instill fear in us.

“We are determined to secure justice for the excluded and marginalised members,”he said.

Wayya said it was unfortunate that the board had yet to read and comprehend the KCSF constitution to know its powers, limitations and privileges.

He said that the board had no powers to out rightly suspend any registered member, except on the recommendation of the Executive Council after a thorough investigation of the offence committed by a member.

According to him, there is nowhere in the world where a registered Civil Society Board of Trustees (BOT) will assume the role of the day-to-day running of the affairs of an organisation.

” Waiya is law-abiding and peaceful, as he fights for justice and treats issues with utmost decorum and fairness.

“We must also note that Kano’s development; the North and Nigeria are the primary priorities of Waiya, and not his reputation,” he said. (NAN)