Your promotion based on hard work, dedication, CP tells newly promoted officers

The Jigawa Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Gomna, on Monday in Dutse decorated newly promoted officers of the state command with their new ranks.

Speaking at the decoration ceremony, Gomna said the promotion was a reward for hard work and dedication.

He noted that the promotion meant higher responsibilities and more leadership roles.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Command’s Spokesman CSP Abdu Jinjiri, was also promoted to the rank of CSP.