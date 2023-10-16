‘Your Mother Was Our Mother In The Senate’ – Akpabio Tells Lawan

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has described the late mother of the Senator representing Yobe North, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan as a mother of the Senate.

Speaking during a condolence visit to Gashau in Yobe State, Akpabio said the Senate mourns with Senator Lawan and the people of Yobe State, as the Senate had lost a mother.

” We are here with this large contingent to pay homage and respect to our departed mother, she was a mother of the Senate because Senator Ahmed Lawan has been in the National Assembly courtesy of your votes for the last 24 years, where he served us as a Senator for many years and also as the number three citizen of the country.

” The Senate will tomorrow, observe a minute of silence in honour of the departed and as I speak now, if I had not seen the sign of Federal Government presence in Gashau, atleast the gate is very impressive, that’s the first thing, the second one is that we landed in an airport, eventually you don’t know what that airport will become,” he stated.

Senator Akpabio noted that Senator Lawan had brought so much development to his people and that he was elated to see visible progress on the ground.

” He has taken you to the world, he has opened the gate of prosperity to this city and I want to thank him for that.

“Of course, I saw the Federal University Gashua, even their bus came to pick us. As we were coming, I noticed such a huge Federal presence and my prayer to all of you is that Almighty Allah with use your children to join us at the Federal level,” he prayed.

In his response, Senator Lawan thanked the Senate President and his colleagues for the show of love and solidarity and he prayed for their safe journey back to their destination.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

