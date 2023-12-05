Your efforts to rejig EFCC laudable, Ex Lawmaker tells Olukoyede

A Former member of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Committee on Financial Crimes, Hon Kayode Oladele, has commended the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede, over the spate of policy changes he has recently embarked upon to promote the rule of law, transparency and enhance the operational efficiency at the country’s foremost anti-graft agency.

The anti-corruption expert and erudite lawyer also stated that from all indications, Olukoyede has started very well, saying further that the recent changes he is making to rejig the operations of the EFCC shows that he is on course to fulfill the mandate of the commission to curb corruption to tackle insecurity for Nigeria’s economic development.

The former federal lawmaker who once served as the Chief of Staff to the former Chairman of the EFCC, DIG Ibrahim Lamorde (rtd), stated this during an interview with selected journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

He further commended President Bola Tinubu over Olukoyede’s appointment, adding that the President’s decision on the matter was a right step in the right direction.

He said, “I commend the President for finding him worthy of the appointment giving his pedigree, knowledge and experience. Olukoyede has started very well and there is the need to commend him over his giant strides since he assumed office as the EFCC Chairman.

“ It is instructive to note that Olukoyede had stated during his confirmation hearing before the Senate that he would be guided by the rule of law in all his activities at the Commission and obey court orders. Incidentally, he has been using the instrumentality of the law in running the agency. We must commend him for this positive steps.

“ For the records, Olukoyede has banned sting operations in the night by the operatives of the commission and reviewed the agency’s guidelines on bail conditions for suspects.

“ You will also recall that when the court ordered the release of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, the EFCC under the watch of Okukoyede, complied with the court order.

“Another step that is worthy of note is Olukoyede’s pronouncement on Post No Debit (PND) as he declared that the era of indiscriminate use of PND on accounts of suspects or firms without due process is gone. The use of PND on any flag account will now be based on the facts and merits of the matter to separate the issue of proceeds of crimes from genuine business transactions.

“ This is a welcome development as this measure will stimulate business growth and create positive environment for investment. It is important to state that the Olukoyede has stated that he is interested in promoting the growth of companies and business activities for employment opportunities and not to stifle the economic wellbeing of the firms.”

Oladele also commended the EFCC Chairman over his decision to prioritize the welfare of the EFCC staff, saying that the measure would motivate the staff and encourage them to serve the country without fear or favor.

Commenting on Olukoyede’s meeting with representatives of leading Civil Society Organizations at his office in Abuja on Monday, Oladele encouraged him to deploy his previous experiences and exposure to also rally all other anti corruption agencies for a concerted fight against corruption.

