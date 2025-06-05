Your book embodies the spirit of academic excellence in UNN, says Innoson

Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Enugu has commended University of Nigeria Nsukka for always showcasing spirit of academic excellence.

Chukwuma who was Chairman of the book launch made the commendation in Nsukka on Thursday during a book launch in UNN titled “United States-Nigeria Binational Commission and Economic Development in Nigeria : the Youth’s Perspective” .

The book is written by Dr Louiemarie Adaeze Ifem, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Political Science UNN and a member of Global Political Economy Research Group of UNN.

He said the event is to celebrate the author’s remarkable achievement and the university’s commitment to knowledge, innovation and academic excellence.

“This book embodies the spirit of academic excellence that UNN upholds, it’s my honour to be with you today to launch this exceptional book.

” This book also showcases the author’s expertise and dedication to the field of international relations and political science,” he said.

The founder of Nigeria’s first indigenous automobile manufacturing company expressed gratitude to tUNN, the author, the research group and everyone who contributed to make the event a reality.

“.Let us celebrate this milestone and acknowledge the impact this book will make on national development.

“I will continue to identify with academic excellence, creativity and expertise towards moving our country to a greater height,” he said.

In a remark, .Prof. Oguejiofo Ujam Ag Vice Chancellor of UNN said that the university is committed to fostering a culture of academic excellence and this book aligned perfectly with our vision to produce graduates and scholars who are not only knowledgeable but also innovative and impactful.

“This book addresses critical issues relevant to our society and the global community. Its insights, findings and content will undoubtedly enrich academic discourse, inform policy, and inspire future research.

” I have no doubt that this book will be widely read, debated, and appreciated nationally and internationally .

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to UNN, the author, publisher and the Global Political Economy Research Group for this milestone achievement,”he said

Ujam who was represented by Prof Romanus Ezeokonkwo, the Deputy Vice-chancellor Adminstration expressed appreciation to guests especially the Chairman of the occasion (Innoson) and the Chief Launcher Dr Emma Nsoedo for joining UNN to share in the joy of the book launch.

“Your presence today show the volume of love and regard you have for UNN, the autor of the book and the research group,” VC said.

Reviewing the book, Prof Christian Ezeibe, Head of the Global Political Economy Research Group, UNN, said that the book presents a critical and timely examination of the impact of the US-Nigeria BNC on Nigeria’s economic development, with a unique focus on the youth demographic.

“The author provided a well-structured analysis that systematically evaluates key sectors such as trading and agriculture while challenging conventional narrative about the effectiveness of the BNC,” he said.

Ezeibe, who is the Dean of Students Affairs in UNN identified a youth-centred perspective, rigorous sectoral analysis which bordered on trade relations, infrastructural development and agricultural productivity, evidence-based critque and policy recommendations as contained in the book.

Pointing out areas for further development, Ezeibe argued that while the book makes a strong case, some areas could benefit from deeper exploration.

“Comparative analysis on how the BNC compare with similar bilateral commissions (eg, US-Ghana, UK-Nigeria) in terms of outcomes, such a comparison could strengthen the argument

“Incorporating specific case studies of failed or successful BNC-linked projects would provide more concrete examples of its impact.

“While the focus is on Nigeria, a brief discussion of US strategic interest and constraints in partnership could offer a more balanced view,” he pointed out.

“This book is a significant contribution to the discourse on Nigeria’s economic diplomacy, particularly in challenging the assumed benefits of the US-Nigeria BNC.

“It is a must-read for policymakers, scholars of international relations, development economists, and youth advocates who seek a critical constructive assessment of Nigeria’s bilateral engagements,”he said.

According to the book reviewer, the author’s bold stance, backed by analytical explaination makes the work not just an academic critique but also a call to action for both Nigerian leaders and international partners to reassess and revitalise their approach to economic cooperation.

Earlier, Dr Ifem whose research focused on global political economy, security studies, sustainable development; urban development, mitgration studies; trade and Investment relations said she was motivated to write the book due to the pressing need to critically assess the impact of the United States-Nigeria Bio-national Commission (BNC) on Nigeria’s economy.

“As a young Nigerian scholar and observer of international relations, I was driven to write this book by the pressing need to critically assess the impact of the United States-Nigeria Bio-national Commission (BNC) on Nigeria’s economic development.

“Particularly from the perspective of the youth, who constitute the majority of the population and bear the brunt of economic policies.

“The motivation for this work stems from the glaring disconnect between the stated objectives of the BNC enhancing trade, infrastructure, and agricultural investments, as well as the realities of Nigerians, especially the youth.

” In spite high-level diplomatic engagements and promises of economic transformation, Nigeria continues to grapple with low industrialisation, poor infrastructure.

“As well as an underperforming agricultural sector, all of which contribute to youth unemployment and economic instability,” Ifem said.

The highlight of the event was unveiling of the book and its presentation to guests..

Our correspondent reports that Dr. Emma Nsoedo who was the Chief Launcher, launched the book with N1m.

The book launch was well attended by staff and students of UNN, people from Anambra State where the author comes from as well people from different walks of life.