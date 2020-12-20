Young Writers to launch three electronic books

The Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) under the leadership of Wole Adedoyin is set to launch three electronic books. The books are; Senator Abiola Ajimobi: Memories, Dreams, Reflections of a Mind Always in Motion, Get Consent (a poetry and essay anthology against rape and violence against women) and END SARS Voices (another poetry and essay anthology on police brutality, battery and assault).

Senator Abiola Ajimobi: Memories, Dreams, Reflections Of A Mind Always In Motion gives account about Ajimobi’s life and times as experienced and written by different authors who submitted their works for the anthology.

Get Consent Anthology on the other hand is aim to combat violence against women, using writing as one of the sensitization and awareness tools and to change community attitudes to violence against women.

END SARS Voices Anthology gives voices to some voiceless members of the society with whom we have together condemned Police brutality, assault and battery in Nigeria.

The three books will soon be made available on popular bookstores like Amazon, Okadabooks and Obooko.

Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW), is an umbrella organisation that was founded to promote creative writing and literary arts among writers based in Nigeria between the ages of 10 and 40. It was founded in 2010 at the former house of the Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka at the University of Ibadan. It was formerly known as the World of Poets and Literary Society.

Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) is a member of the International Authors Forum (IAF). It has also collaborated with different international organizations like Alliance Francaise (Nigeria), 100 Thousand Poets for Change (USA), Woman Scream International Poetry and Arts Festival (Italy) and lately International Human Rights Art Festival (USA).

In 2019, Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) was duly acknowledged and mentioned in a book titled “TEEN LIVES AROUND THE WORLD: A GLOBAL ENCYCLOPEDIA (2 VOLUMES)” edited by Karen Wells. The Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) was described as the only teen writers’ body in Nigeria.

SYNW provides a platform for young writers to meet and collaborate, enhance and hone their writing skills. SYNW also publish, promote and market the works of its members.