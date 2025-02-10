Young talents in Nigeria’s music space can take world by storm – American expert 

Maria Stallone, the Director of Programmes at the American Voices on Sunday described as mind-blowing the quality of young talents in the Nigerian music space,

By Patricia Amogu

Maria Stallone, the Director of Programmes at the American Voices on Sunday described as mind-blowing the quality of young talents in the Nigerian music space, saying they had the potential to take the world by storm.

Stallone made this description in Abuja at the third edition of the Youth Excellence on Stage (YES)

Academy Nigeria programme.

The programme brought together young multidimensionally talented and resilient artists to display and explore raw skills and learn the art of creativity.

According to Stallone, the academy has empowered many artists to better place Nigerian music on the music map globally.

She described the Youth Excellence on Stage (YES) Academy as a transformative initiative designed to empower young artists through intensive workshops in music, songwriting, and branding among other things,

She highlighted the programme’s commitment to fostering artistic excellence and cross-cultural collaboration in Nigeria.

“The YES Academy Nigeria 2025 Project Showcase is a global initiative that unites performing artists from different parts of the world,” Stallone noted.

The American Voices director said that the YES Academy had more than 7,000 alumni worldwide, with Nigeria now in its third iteration.

“We bring together young singers, songwriters, musicians, rappers, and producers to engage and learn the art of collaboration, build their confidence and expose them to opportunities to explore in the music space.

“Over the course of 10 days, under the guidance of two American instructors, we have produced an outstanding show.

“The quality of talents in Nigeria is mind-blowing, and I believe it has the potential to take the world by storm,” she added.

Stallone also stressed the importance of collaboration among young Nigerian musicians, both within and outside the country.

Speaking, Jessica Bongos, the Project Coordinator, YES Academy Nigeria described the academy is a music exchange programme initiated by an American Voices, an American organisation that brings musicians together in a space of learning about music and the art of collaboration.

“Apart from learning, the programme fosters connectivity, creates opportunities for participants to empower each other and connect with one another, and do music together.

“It is a yearly programme.

“We create alumni for support and create a network of opportunities for them in the music industry.

“The programme is in many countries and Nigeria is one of them,” she added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that third edition of the YES Academy was sponsored by the United States. (NAN)