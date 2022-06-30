Young Scientists College wins NDLEA quiz competition in Imo

Young Scientists College Owerri has won the Imo quiz competition organised by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse.

The quiz, held on Thursday, was meant to highlight the dangers of drug abuse and encourage students to be drug-free ambassadors in their communities.

A total of six schools participated in the quiz and other competitions to round off a week-long of activities to mark the day.Other participating schools include Owerri City School (2nd position) and Government Secondary School Owerri (3rd position).The rest are Girls Secondary School, Ikenegbu; Emekuku High School and Government Technical College Owerri, which took 4th, 5th and 6th positions.

Head of the panel of judges, Dr Gabriel Oche, a lecturer with Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri said that the aim of the competition was to acquaint the students with the dangers of drug abuse.He advised the students to accept the outcome of the competitions.“This is a healthy competition and a winner must emerge. You must accept the results in the spirit of sportsmanship and take home the lessons from the competition,” Oche said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for 2022 was “Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crisis”.The representative of Young Scientists College, Miss Vivian Marcel, 15, thanked the NDLEA and her teachers for the opportunity to participate in the competition.

The NDLEA Commander in Imo, Mr Reuben Apeh, said the exercise was meant to make positive impact in the lives of the students.Apeh added that the students would serve as NDLEA ambassadors in their schools and communities.“This programme will go a long way in helping the students to stay away from drug abuse as they grow and avoid its adverse consequences. It is our own little way of catching them young, ” he added.Also, a Patron of the NDLEA and traditional ruler of Umuororonjo Autonomous Community in Owerri Municipal Council Area, Eze Clinton Nzeh, described the event as encouraging.He called for increased funding for NDLEA to enable it to carry out more public sensitisation programmes.“

The best solution to drug abuse is avoidance, which can be achieved through adequate public enlightenment,” he added.NAN reports that plaques and other prizes were presented to winners and runners-up. (NAN)

