Young professional engineers partner with FG on infection prevention

The institute of Electrical/Electronic Engineers Young Professionals (IEEE) says it is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Health on infection prevention to strengthen government’s efforts at containing COVID-19 transmission.

Mr John Adebayo, Chairman, IEEE, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday.

“On Sept. 14, the institute released 1,000 posters containing key messages on prevention of COVID-19 and the Health Check reporting Analytic Dashboard Platform (CaDP) to the Federal Ministry of Health as part of the three-month collaboration.

“While appreciating government’s determination to flatten the COVID-19 curve, the partnership is important to also promote healthy initiatives,’’ he said.

The statement also quoted the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Abdulaziz Abdullahi, to have commended the organisation for supporting government’s efforts at health promotion.