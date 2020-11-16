Young Farmers Scheme: Network seeks engagement of critical stakeholders in implementation

The Nigeria Young Farmers Network (NYFN) has urged government to effectively engage critical stakeholders in the implementation of the National Young Farmers Scheme recently inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Promise Amahah, Director – General (DG) of the network, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

NAN reports that the scheme was designed by the National Agricultural Land Development Authority to encourage the youth to take up farming.

Amahah said NYFN had been advocating for young people to embrace agriculture, adding that the network should be involved in every programme geared towards implementation of the scheme.

He commended Buhari for the inauguration but noted that the scheme remained a step in the right direction as long as political actors were not allowed to interfere with its objectives.