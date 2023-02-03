You will spend 8 years in University, Tinubu tells Nigerian Students in another gaffe

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Nigerian students will spend eight years for their tertiary education.

In a major gaffe many are not finding funny, the former Lagos State Governor emphasized repeatedly that students must spent eight years for their higher education.

“Call me a bastard if you did not spend eight years in higher institution. You must spend eight years in school”, he narrated in Yoruba language.

While many described the eight year statement as a continuation of Senator Tinubu’s gaffes in recent days, this particular one was considered serious enough especially among Nigerian students population.

A student leader who attended the Osogbo rally said he developed a serious headache after the rally because “I am afraid the statement sounds more real than a gaffe. I am APC but hearing those words after I have spent six years at the university made me nervous.

” Many of us were shocked beyond description. Eight years? Is it a joke ? Or slip of tongue? Whatever you call it, it destroys any advantage we may have in Osun state and Nigeria as a whole”, the student leader who craves anonymity stressed.

Another student leader said to be very close to the senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District said the statement will hurt the APC badly at the poll.

According to him, “many students mobilized to the rally left in annoyance. Many are worried not just about the statement but that it may represent actual intention.

” I am a party man but those gaffes appear like a real reflection of what Baba may do if he wins. I am afraid. It is not just about Baba’s health but the possibility that those so-called gaffes may become real if our party wins the presidency. We have asked the campaign leaders to deny the statement as urgently as possible”, he said.