You need adequate data to succeed  – economist advises Tinubu administration 

As the Chief Bola Tinubu administration begins in Nigeria, an economist, Dr Afolabi Olowookere, has called for equipment of policymakers with necessary data and information for effective performance.

Olowookere, the Managing Director/Chief Economist of the Analysts Data Services and Resources, made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said that policymakers would need to be well-equipped with data and information to devise innovative means of addressing the country’s challenges.

“Nigeria is, therefore, presented with another opportunity to improve its socio-economic performance, particularly at a time when many of the citizens are highly expectant, while some are critical of the role of government in improving their welfare, judging from their past experiences.

“Following the elections earlier this year, several political office holders have emerged.

“They need to be adequately equipped with the necessary data, information and analysis of where we are, how we got here, what has been done in the past and the outcomes,’’ he said.

Olowookere also said that there was need for data and information on what worked elsewhere that could be adapted, as well as what could be done in the immediate, medium and long-term periods.

“Citizens, businesses and other key stakeholders also need to be able to gauge how activities of policymakers affect their interests and thereby offer their contributions towards strengthening the country’s policymaking process,” Olowookere said.

He said that the current medium-term plan, National Development Plan (2021–2025), had the vision of unlocking Nigeria’s potential in all sectors of the economy for sustainable, holistic and inclusive national development with sustainable data.

Olowookere said that in response to need to tackle challenges of inadequate application of data in planning, “Nigeria in Figures: A Socio-Economic Databook”, would be launched on June 8 in Lagos.

According to the managing director, the book authored by him, was borne out of the need to provide evidence-based input into discussions and target-setting for political office holders, the electorate, observers, researchers and businesses.

Olowookere said that the book would present a comprehensive list of indicators measuring Nigeria’s socio-economic performance since 1999 at the national, regional and state levels.

“It is intended to provide baseline data and serve as a reference data book on Nigeria as well as a useful guide for benchmarking and monitoring the country’s socio-economic progress overtime.

“The book benefited from the comments and suggestions from subject-matter experts drawn from industries and professional, academic and international institutions.

Olowookere added that there would be a roundtable at the book launch at Muson Centre, with a group of discussants drawn from among the experts.

He said that the discussions would be on the topic: “Nigeria’s Socio-Economic Performance Since 1999: Lessons for New Policymakers.”

He expressed the optimism that discussions and recommendations at the event would contribute to agenda setting for the new administration.

According to him, dignitaries expected at the book launch include Dr Ayo Teriba, Chief Executive Officer, Economic Associates; Prof. Adeolu Adewuyi, Dean, University of Ibadan Business School; Mr Lamido Yuguda, Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); and a Professor of Finance and Capital Market, Uche Uwaleke. (NAN)