You must work as a team, Tinubu orders Security Chiefs

By Danlami Nmodu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told service chiefs and heads of Nigeria’s security agencies to work as a team.

This was disclosed in a briefing by the new National security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu on Monday.

Ribadu spoke after President Tinubu’s meeting with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa Monday.

According to the NSA, the president gave “assurance that he’s with us hundred percent. He told us that we must work as a team and that there’s work to be done. He’ll expect us to deliver and we’re grateful for the opportunity. That’s why we are here.

Ribadu said the Security chiefs came “to thank Mr President for the opportunity he gave us to serve our country and to serve his own government.

“We also pledged our loyalty to him, Nigeria and Nigerians. We believe the choice he made is the right one, the correct one, and we know what he wants for this country.

“We’re going to work tirelessly to ensure that we accomplish that objective of securing our country, establishing peace, stability and let’s get our lives back.

The new NSA agreed that the task ahead is big, saying, “Yes and it is going to be done, insha Allah.”

On what will be the starting point, Ribadu said, “Where we are today and you can see already things are improving in our country. If you see the record of crimes.. .activities of criminals are going down. It will continue to go down. We’ll secure this place. Nigerians have seen the quality of the people that are given opportunity, they are probably some of the best we have and they are not going to fail you, they’ll certainly deliver.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that Tinubu’s order urging the security chiefs to work as a team, may be to avert what is widely known as inter-agency rivalries which have reportedly constituted stumbling blocks in the course of tackling security challenges.

