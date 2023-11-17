 You lied, Adeleke is committed to UNIOSUN growth– Osun Govt tackles APC

Osun State Government has lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for the misconceived notion on the running of the state owned institution, Osun State University, (UNIOSUN), saying the rudderless opposition cannot pretend to be what it is not.

The Government notes with disgust the mischief that the position of the Osun APC on UNIOSUN clearly portrayed, recalling the huge neglect that education sector, particularly UNIOSUN suffered throughout the ruinous years of the APC led administration in Osun state.

We are quick to note that UNIOSUN was left in a shambolic and ruinous positions by the APC administration to the point that it had no capital project or meaningful interventions over the years, which obviously weighed negatively on the growth of the institution, until the intervention of God sent administration of His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

We are using this medium to quickly cast the mind of the general public to the open admission of the Vice Chancellor of UNIOSUN, Professor Clement Odunayo, on the intervention of the Adeleke administration in the institution, resulting in the completion of many impactful projects for the university community within a short period of time.

With this open acknowledgement of no less a person than the Uniosun Vice Chancellor, we are particularly irked and benumbed by the toothless APC misgiving regarding this citadel of learning as it invested no dime on in it since 2010. The only visible infrastructures in UNIOSUN were either those erected at the point of commencement or those solely sponsored by the TETFUND.

Yet, the APC that made no contribution whatsoever in that school is accusing the Adeleke administration of taking steps that would have negative bearing on the institution. The public is already in the know that APC as a political party is composed of nothing but irredentism that no right thinking person should take serious. We want to ,therefore,affirm the commitment of the Adeleke administration to giving the needed support, not just to UNIOSUN, but all other public institutions owned by the state. We also want to assure the general public, particularly the good people of Osun state , that this administration will not trade their interests as the APC did in the case of LAUTECH University and still not account for whatever come from such ignoble act.

