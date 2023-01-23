You have capacity to rule Nigeria, Emir of Dutse tells Asíwájú Tinubu

The Emir of Dutse in Jigawa State, HRH Alhaji Nuhu Mohammed Sanusi, has said the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has the capacity to rule the country and has demonstrated this in his past record of service as Lagos governor and other political activities.

Speaking at the weekend when Asíwájú Tinubu visited him in Dutse on the sidelines of the party’s campaign rally in Jigawa State, Emir Sanusi said the APC candidate helped to bring the North and South together to form a strong political party.

He said: “I’m a keen follower of you and your political activities. You are one person I believe have the capacity and competence to rule the country.

“Nigeria had been polarised before. You were able to bring the North and South together under this administration.

“I attended your inauguration as the Jagaba of Borgu by the late Emir of Borgu. He was my friend. He was constantly talking about you and your good deeds.

“You also went to America to study just like me. And like you, I also did several menial jobs to survive.

“I’m also an Accountant like you. I have also read some of your books particularly like the one titled ‘Financialism’.

The only thing I lack, unlike you, is the will to play politics.”

The Emir said though he normally receives visitors in his palace and not in the residence, but in deference to the state Governor Badaru Abubakar and as a mark of respect to Tinubu, he decided to receive him in his residence.

Emir Sanusi who is also the Chairman of the Council of Emir and chiefs in the state pointed out that traditional rulers in the state enjoy a good relationship with Governor Badaru.

The Emir, however, reminded the APC candidate that Jigawa had no water, urging him to work with the state to end the water problem, among other things, if elected president.

Asíwájú Tinubu said he decided to pay a courtesy call on the Emir as “a leader and father” to seek his support for the presidency.

He assured the traditional ruler and others present that he would work hard to solve the nation’s pressing problems, adding that “he will not sell or share the nation’s patrimony like a piece of cake. He has come to serve and he will serve the country.”

Governor Badaru thanked the Emir for receiving Asíwájú Tinubu and his entourage, describing the royal father as a father and mentor.