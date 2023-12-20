“You are doing a good Job”- NSA Commends Olukoyede

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has commended the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede over the transformation of the Commission within the short period of time of his appointment, adding that Nigerians are taking note of his impact.

The NSA gave this commendation in Enugu on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at the Enugu Zonal Command of the EFCC during the commissioning of its new edifice.

“I am particularly delighted by the transformation of this complex and indeed the transformation of the EFCC itself. Mr. Chairman, you are doing a good job. You are not just transforming the physical spaces and buildings but the EFCC itself.

I can assure you that people are taking note of that and I want to commend the Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede and his team for the vision to put up this magnificent edifice for use by personnel of the Zone”, he said.While charging the Commission to take a front row in the effort to check the laundering of proceeds of violent crimes like terrorism, kidnapping and banditry in order to restore growth and stability in the nation’s economy, he stressed that, “you have the biggest role and responsibility in the forefront to get things back to order. Lot of things were done wrongly and mismanaged. You must clean up, sanitise, and demonstrate that you are one of our best. Be honest, be just, be fair. That is what you are known for”, he said.While calling on other security agencies to collaborate with the Commission in achieving its mandate, the NSA acknowledged the modest contributions of the Commission in checking illicit financial flows especially in the Designated Non Financial Sector, DNFS, through the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, SCUML, adding that there is still room for improvement. “No agency can operate alone without the support and collaboration of stakeholders. I therefore call on other security and law enforcement organisations in this Zone to work with the EFCC to ensure that it achieves its mandate. This is how we can change our country. Stand by one another, support one another, be one”, he said.In his remarks, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi, said the commissioning of the edifice reconfirmed the commitment of the nation to sustain the war against corruption. “The commitment is well founded in view of the many proven negative effects corruption has on economic development. For example, corruption is globally acknowledged to reduce the adoption of innovative strategies within economies. Secondly, it tends to discourage direct investments both foreign and domestic while reducing the rate of emergence of new jobs and increasing the prices of products and services”, he said.The governor, who was confident that the commissioning of the new structure will go a long way in boosting the effectiveness of the Commission’s operations in the region, commended the entire Commission for the sterling work it has done in fighting corruption and graft across all segments of society since its inauguration.Earlier, in his opening remarks, the anti-graft czar said one of his desires is to provide a conducive environment for staff to boost their productivity in achieving the mandate of the Commission.“Ladies and gentlemen , we cannot over emphasise the importance of a befitting and functional office environment for personnel motivation and productivity. This is being met for the personnel of the Enugu Command today and my vision is to ensure that staff in all EFCC outputs work in decent offices with facilities that compare with other law enforcement organisations in the world”, he said.While assuring citizens of Enugu State that fraudsters have no place in the State, the Chairman called on the Civil Society Organisations in the South East to collaborate with the command. “I want to assure his Excellency and indeed the citizens of Enugu State and the entire South East that fraudsters have no place to operate in the Zone. This pledge is a statement of conviction as the Commission’s pedigree speaks for itself.“I call on the CSOs in the South East to come forward and work with the Command. Let every stakeholder in the anti-corruption community rally behind the EFCC by providing support in whatever way possible to the Commission to deliver on its mandate. It is often said that if we walk alone, we may go fast but if we walk together, we will go far. Let us walk together and will be able to corporately break the fang of corrupt practices”.Olukoyede thereafter charged officers of the Command to be doubly committed to the mandate of the Commission. Highlights of the event include, planting of trees in front of the edifice by the NSA, the Governor, and the EFCC’s Chairman. Thereafter, Olukoyede led them, including other heads of sister security agencies on a tour of the new structure.

