The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena is an impostor.

In a statement personally signed by the Minister and made available to newsmen on Tuesday , Mohammed said he would not dignify Nabena with a response over his comment on the APC registration and revalidation in Kwara.

“My attention has been drawn to the statement credited to one Yekini Nabena, who was described as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the ongoing APC Membership Registration in Kwara.

“The said Nabena must have been speaking for himself, as the APC National Caretaker Committee as presently constituted, has noposition like that of Deputy National Publicity Secretary,’’ he said..