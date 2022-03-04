You are a citizen of the world , a true patriot” -Anyim eulogizes OBJ at 85th birthday

By Chimezie Godfrey

Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has praised ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo as foremost statesman and citizen of the world.

In a birthday message to the former President who clocks 85 on Saturday, Anyim, a frontline presidential aspirant for next year’s election said Obasanjo has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

The former Senate President and staunch member of the PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) also recalled that OBJ, as the former President is popularly called, has played key roles at various stages of Nigeria and Africa’s political history.

The congratulatory message which Anyim personally signed on Friday reads: “Baba! You are a true citizen of the world, an outstanding leader in Africa and our nation’s pre-eminent statesman. You have demonstrated unwavering commitment to the unity, peace and progress of our dear country, Africa and the world at large.

“You stand out as a true patriot. You have continued to give your all to see Nigeria take her place among the comity of nations, as a richly endowed country.

“You have played key roles at various stages of Nigeria’s and Africa’s political history. At all those stages, you provided visionary and principled leadership guided by deep love for and commitment to the wellbeing of Nigerians and the black man.

“You have remained a voice of reason, cautioning and proffering solutions as Nigeria wades through the many challenges of nation building. You have written letters, books, given lectures at home and abroad, all in the effort to communicate your thoughts and ideas on how to make Nigeria work. As a result, your stature towers on the world stage.

“Baba, I want to assure you that Nigerians appreciate you and your noble contributions to the peace, unity, progress and development of our dear country.

“God has blessed you with good health, strength and sharp mind. May He continue to uphold you as you continue your worthy service to our dear country, Africa and the world at large”, Anyim concluded.

