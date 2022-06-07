Yoruba group lauds Tinubu’s N75m donation to victims of attack at worship place

The Yoruba Ronu, a socio-political group on Tuesday lauded Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his N75 million donation to victims of Sunday’s attack at a worship centre in Owo, Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu, a leading presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) left the party’s convention in Abuja on Monday and arrived in Owo to condole with victims.

Yoruba Ronu’s commendation is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Akure by its chairman, Prince Diran Iyantan.

Iyantan said the donation would serve as succour for the victims in moving forward from the ugly, unprovoked and unwarranted experience.

The chairman also commended Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, some governors and political leaders who also came to commiserate with the victims.

Iyantan, who condemned the mindless killing of innocent worshippers, said it was an attack too many, saying such assaults must stop.

According to him, the group is extremely saddened after seeing the footages of the gruesome killing of slain children and women in pools of their blood.

“The major concern is to ensure the survival of those injured in the reckless attack by providing for their adequate medical care.

“There should also be adequate follow-up on post-trauma experience that many of them will suffer later, especially, the children who survived the killing,’’ he stated.

Iyantan sympathised with the victims of the shooting and prayed for the repose of their souls and forgiveness of their sins as they all died in the service and worship of Almighty God.

He stressed that all hands must be on deck to ensure that all perpetrators of the hideous killing did not go unpunished.

He called on all the security apparatuses in the country to go after the murderers and ensure they were brought to justice for their callous behaviour.

Iyantan also sympathised with Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the people of Ondo State over the loss.

He commended the governor for acting swiftly by returning to the state from Abuja where he had gone for the national convention of the APC when the incident occurred.

“Akeredolu is a great leader who is very conscious of the welfare and security of his people.

“We are convinced that the attack was carried out to deter Gov. Akeredolu from his security-consciousness.

“Ondo State is known to be a very secure and peaceful haven to do business, live and sleep with your two eyes closed”.

“We are convinced also that the murderers have failed as their attack will only make the governor to be more determined in his fight against bandits, criminals, and all forms of terrorism,’’ Iyantan stressed. (NAN)

